It's a wrap!
And that's all for season 8.
Thanks for joining us for our live blog! It's been a brilliant night and we hope to see you again next year - this time twice, as we're treated to not one, but two seasons of Love Island.
Goodnight!
The wait is finally over. After eight weeks, Laura Whitmore reveals the 2022 winners as Ekin-Su and Davide.
Congratulations, Ekinde!
Before the winners are announced, some famous Love Island have a few words to say. From Sarah Hyland to will.i.am and Sam Thompson the celebs share their well wishes for the finalists.
From their first kiss to their final date, Gemma and Luca's best moments are shown before the couple sit down for a chat with Laura in which Luca reveals that he knew it was Gemma from day one - cute!
Gemma feels the same, gushing that she knew he was a "bit of me."
Conversation turns to exclusivity, with the couple revealing that they've got a special day planned to make it official.
Could these be the Love Island 2022 winners?
Luca and Gemma on Love Island
Laura Whitmore gets chatting to the final two couples.
Ekin-Su and Davide are first as their best moments in the villa are shown, from Ekin-Su's bombshell arrival, to their first argument, Casa Amor and their epic dates.
It's been a rollercoaster ride for this fiery couple, but they proved that they're in it to for the long haul.
Asked whether they thought they'd be in the final together, Davide admits he didn't see it, but he couldn't he happier.
In terms of the future, Davide wants to bring Ekin-Su to Italy to meet his parents - aww!
Davide and Ekin-Su
It's just left with Ekin-Su and Davide, and Gemma and Luca, but who do you think will win this year's show? (Our money's on Ekinde!)
It's time for a quick break after which Laura will be chatting to the two couples about their time in the villa, before announcing the 2022 champions.
AND it's Indiyah and Dami!
The duo chat to Laura about their time in the villa - in particular their split during Casa Amor - but it's all love.
Well done, guys!
Love Island's Dami and Indiyah
It's back and the results are in and the couple in fourth place is: Tasha and Andrew - congratulations, guys!
And that's it - the vote has closed for 2022.
The couple in fourth place will be announced after the break, so don't go far.
May the best heartbreaker win!
Laura Whitmore takes a break as we're given a look back at season 8. From Davide shouting "Liar actress" at Ekin-Su, to the start of Damiyah and the infamous Casa Amor antics, we're reminded of some of the best moments to take place this year.
Davide Sanclimenti
You've got about seven minutes to have your say on who you think should win Love Island this year.
Get to the Love Island app and place your votes!
Laura Whitmore is joined around the fire pit by the Love Island finalists, as they talk about their time in the villa.
Ekin-Su says she's happy she's met her Italian Stallion, while Gemma and Luca can't believe they're together.
Meanwhile, Dami says he always knew it was Indiyah, while Andrew and Tasha say they fancied each other from the start - cute!
It's now time for the islanders to show off the dance moves they learnt earlier today, before the traditional jump into the pool and that puts and end to the islander's final day in the villa.
Andrew and Tasha are last to read their speeches and we can't get enough of these two!
She thanks Andrew for accepting her "superpower" and doing sweet things for her like taking out her cochlear implant at night.
Meanhile he admits that the first night he fell in love with her is when she opened up about her "super power" calling her "brave."
Guys, stop it!
Davide and Ekin-Su share their declarations, and it's just as fiery as we imagined, with Davide telling her that he knew that good things are not easy! We just love them.
And Indiyah said it was Dami who had a way with words. As she reads out her declaration, telling him how much she loves him, Dami becomes very teary-eyed.
He returns the favour by revealing how much he loves her.
As he reveals he wants to spend the "Summer, Autumn and Winter with her" there's a slight pause upon hearing Summer's name, but he redeems himself. So cute!
Grab the tissues because it's time for the speeches and Gemma is up first.
She tells Luca how much she's enjoyed their time together, admitting that he's brought out a "softer" side to her.
Luca's up next, and it's another beautiful speech as he tells the dressage rider that he hopes that she will become more than his best friend outside of the villa.
No you're cyring!
The Love Island boys are dressed in their suit and bow ties, and they're waiting for the girls to return.
First to arrive is Tasha who looks stunning a black number.
"You look unreal," Andrew says as the pair share a kiss.
Indiyah is next in a fish tail white gown that is giving everything that it needs to give.
Then walks in Gemma in a black split thigh dress, and she can't stop smiling as she lays eyes on Luca.
Last but not least is Ekin-Su in a gorgeous satin gown.
"You look beautiful," Davide says before Andrew pops open a bottle of champagne.
Before they choose their outfits, it's a relaxing spa day for the girls as they write their speeches. Indiyah says Dami has a way with words, while Tasha is certain she'll be crying tonight.
Back in the villa, the boys are working on their declarations of love... and Luca is lost for words.
The girls receive a text telling them to head off on a shopping trip to pick their outfits for the Summer Ball.
We can't wait to see them get all glammed up!
As is Love Island tradition, it's time for a dance class, and Tasha is a natural!
The others tried, too.
And it's begun! Laura Whitmore is live from the Love Island villa, but first lets take a look at the islander's last day in the villa...
The girls are treated to a little Bucks Fizz in bed before Tasha receives a text telling them to make their way to the garden for a dance lesson.
The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here!
We're getting closer and closer to the Love Island 2022 final, so this is our last warning before we're reunited with our season eight cast.
The first vote closes at 8:45pm just before the show kicks off at 9pm.
Make sure you get your first vote in before time runs out!
You will get a second chance to vote later in the show.
Ahead of the Love Island final, we spoke to former finalist Megan Barton-Hanson for our Love Island Reality Check video series, and she didn't hold back when it came to this year's islanders.
"I just feel like, you know how Paige was with Jacques and then he left and now she's completely different with Adam? And like the way Ekin-Su is with Davide. That's somewhere you can tell these girls are properly into these men. I just think that with her, she's a bit cold with him. I just feel sorry for him because when he gets out, it's all going to be downhill from there – bless him."
You can watch the full clip below:
Have you got your snacks ready? And have you put your phone on DND?
The Love Island final is about to start in 30 mins, and for this we're going to need full concentration!
Curtis
As it's the final episode for season 8, fans are being well and truly spoiled to a full 95 minutes of Love Island.
As usual, we'll get to see the contestants' last day in the villa, which will include the annual prom. For this, all the islanders will be taught a dance routine and get all glammed up. They will then have to recite a declaration of love for their other half - grab the tissues because this could get very emosh!
For more on what time the Love Island final starts tonight, see here.
This is your one hour warning for the Love Island 2022 final!
Did you know that Margot Robbie is a huge Love Island fan?
The Barbie actress regularly tunes into the ITV2 dating series, and this year she's backing Davide and Ekin-Su.
Speaking in an interview, she said: "Paige has probably been my favourite – but for pure entertainment I think Davide and Ekin-Su have made the season."
Could Ekinde be this year's winners?