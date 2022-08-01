Tonight (Monday, 1st August) one of the remaining couples in the Love Island 2022 line-up was crowned this year's champions, as they joined the Love Island winners hall of fame, taking over from Millie Court and Liam Reardon as the reigning champs.

After a very, busy eight weeks in the Love Island villa , it was time for the Love Island 2022 final to take place.

It was up to viewers to decide who they wantd to win this year, with fans getting a chance to vote for their favourite couple twice. The first vote closes at 8:45pm ahead of the final episode. The vote opened again during the show.

These votes wiere added together, after which Laura Whitmore revealed who come in fourth, third, second and first place.

For the first time in the show's history, Laura revealed that the prize money would be split this year as the usual twist was scrapped for 2022, meaning there'd be no chance of one of the islanders doing a runner with the £50,000 cash prize - not that that's ever happened on the show before, but this is Love Island and anything can happen!

Season eight began with a brand new Love Island twist, which saw the public picking the starting couples, and set the show off with a bang.

The 2022 series continued to get even better as Gemma's ex Jacques O'Neill was brought into the villa to shake things up. And it didn't stop there, with one of the most explosive Casa Amor recouplings the series has ever seen, as six new couples were formed on the night. This made for a very packed villa, which was eventually tidied up with a few shock dumpings and public votes. But that didn't stop the show chucking in new(ish) bombshells, with Adam Collard returning for 2022.

His comeback made us think of all the Love Island contestants they should have brought back for season 8, including the one an only Irish bombshell, Maura Higgins!

Sadly, Jacques O'Neill quit Love Island following Casa Amor drama. Nevertheless, the show went on, with the couples getting stronger and stronger as the series progressed.

From arguing across the villa to a cute wine making date, Ekin-Su and Davide gave us some of their best moments this year.

And who can forget the infamous movie night, which saw Dami's three-way kiss splashed across the screen in 4K, and Andrew and Coco's antics revisited.

Sunday night's show saw Adam Collard and Paige Thorne become the latest couple to leave Love Island, after receiving the fewest votes from the public.

That meant this year's finalists were: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri, and Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope.

But only one couple could emerge victorious, with 76 per cent of fans predictig that Davide and Ekin-Su would win Love Island.

So, who won Love Island 2022? And who came in second, third and fourth place?

With the Love Island final now complete, here's our full recap of all the events - from the Love Island 2022 Summer Ball, to the moment this year's winners were revealed.

It was one heck of a night!