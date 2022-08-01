What time is the Love Island 2022 final tonight?

Viewers will be treated to an extra-long episode, including the islanders' last day, before the show's host Laura Whitmore reveals who the public has chosen as their 2022 winners live from Mallorca.

Following eight bizarre weeks in the Love Island villa , two of the contestants in the Love Island 2022 line-up will be crowned as this year's champions tonight, with a £50,000 cash prize up for grabs.

So, what time does it all kick off?

Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island 2022 final.

What time is the Love Island final on tonight?

The Love Island final starts at 9pm on Monday, 1st August.

Viewers are in for a jam-packed 95 minutes, with the show ending at 10:35pm, so grab the snacks and fill up your Love Island water bottles because it's going to be a night to remember!

The episode will air on ITV2 and will also be available to stream live on the ITV Hub.

For those who are unable to tune in on the night, episodes will be available the next morning on BritBox. However, do not vote if you're watching on catch up, as it will not be counted.

The Love Island 2022 final is sure to be a great end to an epic series. This year has been full of drama, from Ekin-Su and Davide's best moments to the Casa Amor recoupling, which saw millions tuning in and resulted in six new couples being formed – one of which was Dami Hope and Summer Botwe!

Of course he's now back with Indiyah Polack, and they've made it to the final, along with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and Gemma Owen and Luca Bish – but who will join the Love Island winners hall of fame?

Viewers will get two votes tonight, so make sure you use them wisely!

For more on how to vote for the Love Island 2022 winners, see here.

The Love Island 2022 final is on at 9pm on ITV2 and the ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

