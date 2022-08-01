Last night saw Paige Thorne and Adam Collard become the latest couple to leave the villa, as the Love Island 2022 finalists were revealed.

After eight weeks in the Love Island villa , it's now time for two of the contestants in the Love Island 2022 line-up to be crowned this year's champions and join the Love Island winners hall of fame.

The public will now get to decide who they want to see walk away with the £50,000 cash prize, and will be able to vote twice – however there is deadline which you won't want to miss!

As the Love Island 2022 final approaches, here's all the information you need on voting for the Love Island 2o22 winners.

How to vote for Love Island 2022 winners

Voting in the final will follow the same format as previous votes in the series.

All you need to do is download the official Love Island app from the app store on your smart phone.

The app is suitable for iOS 9+ and later models, as well as Android (Android 4.4.x or later).

Viewers must access the voting section on the app in order to place a vote. Users with the iOS app will be prompted to authenticate their device using your Apple ID. They will only have to do this once per device and will not be charged.

Each user will be allowed two votes in the final. The first vote has already opened and will close at precisely 8:45pm this evening.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The vote will then open again during the final episode, at which point viewers will get to place their second and final vote.

The votes will be added together and counted, after which the show's host Laura Whitmore will announce who has come in fourth, third, second and finally first place.

So, will it be Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page or Gemma Owen and Luca Bish?

The Love Island 2022 final starts on ITV2 on Monday, 1st August at 9pm. Episodes are available to watch on the ITV hub, and on the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.