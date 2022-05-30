Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne will be entering the brand new Love Island villa next week, for what narrator Iain Stirling has teased could be the sexiest season yet.

Not long to go now before Love Island returns to our screens, and excitement is at an all time high after the first member of the Love Island 2022 line-up was announced.

But who is she and what is she looking for in a partner? Read on to find out.

Paige Thorne - Key facts

Age: 24

Job: Paramedic

From: Swansea

Instagram: @paigethornex

Why did Paige Thorne want to take part in Love Island?

Speaking of why she decided to shoot her shot at love in the Mallorca villa, Paige said: "In Swansea there is just no-one I can find. I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore."

She added that she needed to "break out and broaden my horizons".

"Love Island just brings everyone together for me," she explained. "I haven't got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!"

What is Paige Thorne looking for in a partner?

Paige, who considers herself a "good cook" and "quite mumsy", said she'll "look after anyone that needs looking after." So much so, that she's confident her Sunday dinner would impress Gordon Ramsay himself.

The paramedic explained that, after she came out of a relationship, she was "just so done with guys so was like, 'Right, that's it. I’m going to focus on me'."

She added: "Then I was like, 'ok, I’m bored now, I’m lonely and I miss love and the connection and everything else.' I’ve been on a few dates but I just haven’t clicked with anyone." Well, looks like that could change soon.

When does Love Island 2022 start?

Clear your calendar for the summer because Love Island begins airing on Monday 6th June. That's right, only a week left to find out whether the islanders are each other's types on paper.

This year, there have been some changes to the show. As well as a brand new villa – that still has a fire pit, so no need to panic – the Love Island duty of care protocol has been updated with inclusion training.