Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen and the show's first deaf contestant Tasha Ghouri have also been confirmed.

The last contestant of the Love Island 2022 line-up has been announced! Brightonian Luca Bish will be entering the villa this summer, alongside the likes of paramedic Paige Thorne , hotel waitress Indiyah Polack and microbiologist Dami Hope .

Luca is a fishmonger, but he'll have to prove whether he himself is a catch when he makes his Love Island debut next week. In the meantime, read on to find out everything you need to know about the final islander.

Luca Bish - Key facts

Age: 23

From: Brighton

Job: Fishmonger

Instagram: @lucabish

Why did Luca Bish want to take part in Love Island?

Some may look at Love Island with a bit of cynicism – is it really about finding love, or finding fame?

Well, it sounds like Luca was inspired by how genuine previous seasons' couples were when he applied for the competition this year.

"When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made," he said. "I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few, aren’t there?"

Check out all the Love Island couples still together to see how many love matches the reality show has made.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Luca Bish looking for in a partner?

Luca explained that he had come out of a four-year relationship about a year ago.

"I was enjoying being in a relationship, there were just things I didn’t like and we drifted apart," he said. He added that he preferred to meet potential partners when he was out and about.

"I think when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy though, it’s like you’re too desperate for it," he said. "If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going – then I won’t be throwing out dates."

Advertisement

When does Love Island 2022 start?

Love Island will return on Monday 6th June, so it's almost time for the just announced islanders to enter the brand new Mallorcan villa. Don't worry though, it will still have a fire pit so there will be plenty of opportunities to pull each other aside for a chat.

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.