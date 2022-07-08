Who is Summer Botwe? Love Island 2022 contestant and business owner

And for original boy Dami Hope , his summer had just begun, as he decided to couple up with Casa Amor girl Summer Botwe and split from Indiyah Polack .

Love Island's Casa Amor came to an end last night, with the original contestants in the Love Island 2022 line-up deciding whether they wanted to stick or twist and recouple with one of the Casa Amor 2022 cast members.

Indiyah didn't come back on her own though, as she entered the villa with Deji Adeniyi.

Nevertheless, Summer's arrival is likely to cause some tension given Dami and Indiyah's history.

As Love Island continues, here's everything you need to know about Summer Botwe, including who she had her eye on before entering the villa and who her famous dad is.

Summer Botwe - Key Facts

Age: 22

Job: Events Decor Business Co-owner

From: Hertfordshire

Who is Summer coupled up with? As of the Casa Amor 2022 recoupling, Summer is in a couple with Dami.

Does Summer have Instagram?

She does. Summer can be followed @summerbotwe.

As of July 2022, she has a following of 60k, which is expected to grow as she appears on the ITV2 dating show.

Who is Summer's dad?

Summer's dad is award winning garage MC and DJ, MC CKP.

His bio reads: "MC CKP's achievements have helped him become a major player across the globe on the underground scene with his unique, versatile style and voice."

Summer has had a little touch of fame herself as well, appearing in an episode of EastEnders as an extra when she was younerg.

"I was an extra in EastEnders once when I was younger – I was in a scene with my dad and Stacey, played by Lacey Turner," she revealed.

Why did Summer decide to take part in Love Island?

Dami and Summer kissing on the Love Island villa terrace ITV

Summer said she didn't think twice about signing up for the show.

"Why would I not? I’m not in a relationship, I’m not talking to anyone, why not just go for it and see what happens!" she said.

And there's one contestant who might have sweetened the deal just a little bit more.

"I feel like I might end up bringing some drama because I do want to go full force with Dami... but I’m definitely just bringing fun and good vibes for sure," she said.

