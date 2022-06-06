How to buy the Love Island water bottle and merchandise

This year, the contestants will be rocking pre-loved fashion from online retailer eBay , but you can expect to see all of the usual Love Island merch that lets us know it's officially a summer of love!

It won't be long before we see the Love Island 2022 line-up making their way into the Love Island villa - which has been moved for season 8.

This year, the famous Love Island water bottle has been given a small tweak, with gold writing instead of the usual neon pink.

Here's how you can get your hands on one, plus what else is in stock!

How to buy the Love Island water bottle

If you want to sip along in style while tuning into Love Island this year, you can get yourself one of the official bottles from loveislandshop.co.uk and via the Love Island app.

The Gold Fonted Water Bottle is a limited run for 2022 that will only be available during the show run and summer period.

Customers can personalise the product with their name or word of choice.

Retailing at £20, the insulated bottle holds both hot and cold drinks, so will last until even after the summer.

Last year, the previously transparent bottle was given a new makeover.

Will van Rest, ITV Director of Games, Live & Merchandise, said at the time: “The Love Island water bottle is one of the most recognisable items on any TV show and has been a runaway success with viewers. This year we’ve given them a refresh and they’ll be back in the villa and available for fans to purchase to welcome back the show of the summer.”

Since going on sale in 2017, hundreds of thousands of official Love Island Water Bottles have been sold and it's expected that more and more will be purchased this year as the show returns.

Laura Whitmore flies the flag for Love Island 2022 ©ITV

How to buy other Love Island merchandise

Fans of the show will also be able to get their hands on more new merch this year, including for the first time, a range of official Love Island greeting cards picking up infamous expressions including: "You’re my type on paper," "Congrats hun" and "Can I pull you for a chat?"

New products for season 8 that will be seen in the villa include:

White personalised waffle robes

White personalised eye masks

New passport covers

Luggage labels to complement the popular personalised white suitcases

Favourites returning to the official shop will be the classic neon pink font official Love Island water bottle, as well as tote bags, pet bowls, large and small washbags, satin robes, large and cabin-sized suitcases, baby beakers and phone cases. All items can be personalised.

And if you've been a long-time fan of Love Island, don't worry, you can still purchase the classic clear bottles on the website above.

We'll have one of each, thanks!