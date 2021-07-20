How do I get the Love Island app and how does it work?

ITV’s Love Island is well underway, and the voting has begun. Throughout the series, viewers will get the chance to have their say about the Love Island 2021 contestants and this will be done via a vote on the app.

Voting is timed, with the lines usually closing very soon after they’ve opened.

Want to make sure you don’t miss out on deciding whether someone stays or goes, here’s how you to use the Love Island app and what other features you can find on it.

How do you download the Love Island App?

The app is available for free to Apple iOS and Android users. You can download the Love Island App from the iTunes App Store here or on Play Store here.

How to use the Love Island App and how to vote

The app which, like the main show, is sponsored by Just East, has been revamped for series seven.

The main tabs at the top of the app are split between Latest and Discover.

The Latest tab shows all the latest goings-on in the villa, with quizzes, previews, polls and listicles.

The Discover tab has profiles of all the islanders, as well as their introduction videos in addition to a few more quizzes and chats with former contestants.

Across the bottom of the app, there are five sub-sections: Home, Shop the Show, Vote and Love Island Shop and More.

The Home tab speaks for itself, taking you back to the front of whatever tab you’re in.

Shop the Show is all about how to get summer ready the Love Island way. It includes make-up and beauty products seen on the show that you can purchase and use at home.

Arguably the most important sub-section, the Vote tab contains information on how to vote on the show. Voting is free from your app and you can vote once per device in each voting window. Up to six devices can be registered to one account.

The Love Island Shop tab is where you can purchase all the Love Island merchandise such as the famous Love Island water bottle, suitcase and new, personalised robe.

The More tab has tips on the ITV Hub+ explaining how to watch abroad, as well as links to the Love Island social media pages, how to Get fit with Love island fit, hows to play the game, and enter a competition to win £50,000 and a holiday worth up tp £6,000.

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 everyday at 9pm. Episodes are also available to watch on catch up on the ITV Hub.