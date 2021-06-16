The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Love Island unveils new water bottle ahead of 2021 series

Love Island unveils new water bottle ahead of 2021 series

Here's how you can get your hands on the brand new Love Island water bottle.

Love Island water bottle

Published:

The news we’ve all been waiting for (when Love Island 2021 will start) was finally confirmed today (Wednesday 16th June) but what we didn’t know was that there’d be more surprises alongside this announcement.

Advertisement

Fans of the show are in luck because, as well as the show returning for Monday, 28th June, there’s also a new Love Island water bottle they can get their hands on!

We all know the Love Island water bottle is one of the most iconic pieces of merch, with hundreds of thousands of the official bottle previously sold.

For series seven, the usually see-through bottle has had a little makeover: the brand new insulated design will be featured in the upcoming series and has a slimmer shape with a white, matte finish.

The double-walled stainless steel body means the bottle is suitable for both hot and cold drinks. You just twist on the flip straw lid for cold drinks or the hook the carabiner lid for something hotter.

And now for the good news: the new bottle is already available to personalise and purchase from loveislandshop.co.uk and the programme app.

Will van Rest, ITV Director of Games, Live & Merchandise said: “The Love Island Water Bottle is one of the most recognisable items on any TV show and has been a runaway success with viewers. This year, we’ve given them a refresh and they’ll be back in the Villa and available for fans to purchase to welcome back the show of the summer.”

Fans of the show will also be able to get their hands on some more new merch this year, including a personalised Love Island tote bag (coming soon).

Returning to the shop are the washbags, robes, large and cabin-sized suitcases, baby bottles and phone cases which are, of course, all personalisable in the famous Love Island font. As well as a range of colourful branded re-usable cups that you’ll also see the Islanders using.

We’ll have one of each, thanks!

Advertisement

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday, June 28th. For more info check out Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight. 

Tags

All about Love Island

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR6 on ITV2 Pictured: Logo. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
Refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad T440P (IMM)

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Save up to 20% on a B Grade Lenovo Thinkpad Laptop!

Get offer