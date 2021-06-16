Love Island unveils new water bottle ahead of 2021 series

The news we’ve all been waiting for (when Love Island 2021 will start) was finally confirmed today (Wednesday 16th June) but what we didn’t know was that there’d be more surprises alongside this announcement.

Advertisement

Fans of the show are in luck because, as well as the show returning for Monday, 28th June, there’s also a new Love Island water bottle they can get their hands on!

We all know the Love Island water bottle is one of the most iconic pieces of merch, with hundreds of thousands of the official bottle previously sold.

For series seven, the usually see-through bottle has had a little makeover: the brand new insulated design will be featured in the upcoming series and has a slimmer shape with a white, matte finish.

The double-walled stainless steel body means the bottle is suitable for both hot and cold drinks. You just twist on the flip straw lid for cold drinks or the hook the carabiner lid for something hotter.

And now for the good news: the new bottle is already available to personalise and purchase from loveislandshop.co.uk and the programme app.

Look who's had a glow up! ☀️ The iconic #LoveIslandWaterBottle is back with a new look for 2021!



Get yours in our shop now! https://t.co/FNDcAsIi58 pic.twitter.com/OqCTiH0fQg — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 16, 2021

Will van Rest, ITV Director of Games, Live & Merchandise said: “The Love Island Water Bottle is one of the most recognisable items on any TV show and has been a runaway success with viewers. This year, we’ve given them a refresh and they’ll be back in the Villa and available for fans to purchase to welcome back the show of the summer.”

Fans of the show will also be able to get their hands on some more new merch this year, including a personalised Love Island tote bag (coming soon).

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Returning to the shop are the washbags, robes, large and cabin-sized suitcases, baby bottles and phone cases which are, of course, all personalisable in the famous Love Island font. As well as a range of colourful branded re-usable cups that you’ll also see the Islanders using.

We’ll have one of each, thanks!

Advertisement

Love Island returns to ITV2 and ITV Hub on Monday, June 28th. For more info check out Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.