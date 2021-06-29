Series seven of Love Island is well underway and we are loving every bit of it!

Already we’ve seen the first set of Love Island 2021 contestants couple up, and the first Love Island recoupling has been revealed with one girl set to become single very soon.

Don’t want to miss a moment from the villa, well RadioTimes.com has got you covered with a recap on what happened last night on Love Island, as well as how you can watch it each night or on catch up if you can’t make it in on time.

Here’s everything you need to know about how you can watch Love Island (almost) every night.

How to watch Love Island 2021

Viewers can tune into Love Island directly on ITV2 at 9pm every night, except Saturdays.

If you’re unable to watch it at 9pm, you can catch up via the ITV Hub, where episodes are made available to stream as soon as they’ve aired on TV.

Fans of the show can also catch up on series six of the dating show, as all episodes are still available to stream on the ITV Hub.

There are also some spin-off series on the site, including Love Island: What Happened Next?, Love Island USA, Love Island: The Reunion and the Love Island: The Morning After Podcast hosted by former contestant Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free.

The Love Island 2021 final will be broadcast live from the Love Island villa in Spain.

So, there’s lots to keep you busy while Love Island season is in full swing!

Love Island is on ITV2 everyday at 9pm, except Saturdays at 9pm. Episodes are available to stream on the ITV Hub.