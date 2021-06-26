How to download Love Island: The Morning After podcast – hosts and what you need to know

Love Island is finally returning to our small screens this week, after we had to endure a whole summer without it in 2020 due to the global pandemic. Hosted by Laura Whitmore, the series will be back to deliver us our dose of dating drama six nights a week, and we can’t wait.

Advertisement

And for those of you that also need a daytime fix of reality show drama, the Love Island podcast is officially back. Love Island: The Morning After is presented by DJ Arielle Free and previous Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, and is free and available every morning from Monday to Saturday.

Cetinay and Free will speaking to celebrity guests every morning to gossip about the latest Love Island episode, reveal show exclusives and chat to the cast who have been dumped from the villa. Comedian Steff Todd will be joining the team each week, and former Love Islander Olivia Atwood has been recruited as the podcast’s very own agony aunt.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who are the hosts of the Love Island podcast?

Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free host Love Island: The Morning After from Monday until Saturday.

Kem Cetinay won the 2017 series of Love Island alongside Amber Davies, and has since developed a career in presenting. He occasionally appears on This Morning as a showbiz presenter and co-hosts ITV2 game show You vs. Chris & Kem with fellow islander Chris Hughes.

Arielle Free hosts Radio 1’s Weekend Early Breakfast show and presented CITV’s Saturday morning show Scrambled from 2015 until 2019. She also hosts the ‘Worst Dates’ podcast on BBC Sounds alongside presenter Luke Franks.

Both Cetinay and Free have hosted the podcast since its debut in May 2018.

How do I download the Love Island podcast?

Love Island: The Morning After is free to download from Spotify, Acast, Apple Podcasts, Player FM, and wherever you get your podcasts.

How long is the Love Island podcast?

The podcast episodes range between 20 to 30 minutes in length.

Which guests are on the Love Island podcast?

The podcast features a range of celebrity guests, from comedians and celebrity fans, to previous contestants and newly dumped islanders.

Previous guests have included Joel Dommett, Charlotte Crosby , Clare Amfo and previous islanders such as Dr Alex George, Montana Brown and Olivia Attwood.

Advertisement

The first two episodes of the podcast for this series have featured new host Laura Whitmore and host of The Receipts Podcast, Tolly T as guests.

Love Island begins on Monday, June 28th at 9pm weeknights and Sundays on ITV2.