The pair, who split in March this year after starring in their own TV series Crackin’ On, have become embroiled in a bitter Twitter spat, following a comment 25-year-old Hughes made to Love Island series four star Sam Bird about his break-up with co-star Georgia Steel.

"Deja vu", he wrote, in what appeared to be a thinly-veiled dig at Atwood, 27, who retweeted a news story about Hughes, adding, “What in the bitter ex is going on here then?”

Chris and Olivia (Getty)

But Hughes did not take Attwood’s barbs too well, taking to his own Twitter account to clap back at his former girlfriend – as well as plugging her appearance in the fifth series of Celebs Go Dating.

“So my ex has made digs at me every month since we split; I say ONE thing supporting a friend about deja vu and I’m bitter apparently... I think the comments on her tweet justifies it all,” he said.

“Anyway! Celebs go Dating on at 9pm. Tune in.”

Attwood retaliated, “Christina Hughes, you use my name to promote/bring press to every mind numbing thing you do. You should know by now, that I will always clap back. Now stop being bitter,” before adding she had pipped him to the coveted spot on Celebs Go Dating – claiming he had previously “asked” for the job.

“Also thanks for the Celebs Go Dating shout out too, very big of you, when everyone knows you were in that office the day before me, asking for the job.”

However, before things got any nastier, Hughes retweeted a rather telling quote from rappers-cum-philosophers Wu Tang Clan, which read, “Be wise. Don’t react to toxic people. Not giving them a reaction when they desperately seek it, is far more powerful.”

Meanwhile, Attwood’s Celebs Go Dating co-star and Love Island series 4 alumnus, Eyal Booker, has expressed his support for the star.

“I spoke to Olivia briefly, again just saying I hope all is good,” he told RadioTimes.com. “I’m not here to judge anyone on what they’re doing. It’s for them to work out between themselves. I just wanted her to make sure that I was here for her because we are friends.”