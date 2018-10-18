Fitness trainer Sam, 25, announced the split from Georgia on Twitter last night, telling his 63,000 followers, “I’m devastated to announce me and Georgia have split up for reasons I can’t bring myself to comment on at the moment. As always I wish her all the best.”

Georgia, 20, also confirmed the split on her Instagram account.

Stunned fans and celebrity pals rallied around Sam, with 2017 Love Island alumnus Dom Lever writing, “Chin up mate.”

Love Island 2017 runner-up Chris Hughes added, “Chip up buddy. More happiness around the corner. Keep smiling and upbeat.”

Sam and Georgia's abrupt split comes after the pair moved into their own pad in Essex together.

Their decision to part ways makes them the fifth pairing from the 2018 edition of the show to call it quits on their romance.

Runners-up Paul Knops and Laura Anderson split only a few months after leaving the show, with the couple struggling to “build a relationship” when Bournemouth-based model Paul left for America for three weeks to go to Burning Man Festival.

Meanwhile, West End star Samira Mighty saw her brief romance with Frankie Foster come to an abrupt end with Frankie reportedly cosying up to another woman.

But it’s not all doom and gloom for the Love Island sweethearts, with winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham still going strong three months after departing the Mallorcan villa.

Dani, 22, joked she wanted to be married to stationery salesman Jack, 26, by the time she was 25.

Elsewhere, Josh and Kaz remain an item and, despite having a very tumultuous journey together in the villa, Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson are also still together – with engineer Wes, 20, preparing to star in the new series of Dancing on Ice in 2019.

Love Island returns to ITV2 next year