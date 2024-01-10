Her locking lips with Jack Fowler also caused plenty of drama, but will she ruffle anymore feathers as she returns to the villa?

Here's what you need to know about this member of the Love Island: All Stars 2024 line-up.

Georgia Steel - key facts

Georgia Steel. Getty Images

Age: 25

Job: Influencer

From: York

Season: 4

Instagram: @geesteelx

Who is Georgia Steel?

Georgia Steel is a 25-year-old influencer from York. She first appeared on Love Island as a 20-year-old student.

What season of Love Island was Georgia Steel on?

Georgia Steel on Love Island season 4. ITV

Georgia first appeared on Love Island season 4 as a bombshell.

The late arrival coupled up with Josh Denzel, but was left heartbroken when he dumped her for Kaz Crossley in Casa Amor. She later coupled up with Sam Bird.

Is Georgia Steel on Instagram?

She is! Stay up to date with her at @geesteelx.

Why did Georgia Steel decide to return for Love Island: All Stars?

For Georgia, a partner is the only thing her life is missing. "I’m 25, I have a house, a cat, a nice car – I have everything in life but a boyfriend, so why not give it a go?" she said.

The influencer also hopes the unique experience of being a former Islander will bring her closer to people in the villa. "I feel like going in this time it’ll be nice because we have all gone through similar experiences," she said. "I think that'll create an instant connection."

Love Island All Stars 2024 starts on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

