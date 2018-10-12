With this year’s winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer thought to be the next Love Islanders headed down the aisle, 24-year-old Olivia (now Bowen) has plenty of advice for the pair who are just starting their post-villa journey.

“I would just tell them to enjoy the moment,” she told RadioTimes.com. “You know it’s going to be hard because you don’t see each other that much. You have PAs and you have work. But make hay while the sun shines. Just enjoy the moment of it. If they want to get married, then get married. Do what the hell you want, don’t think about anyone else.”

Could Dani and Jack be next up the aisle? (ITV)

While Olivia and Alex, 26, have been happily coupled up outside the villa for over two years, Love Island superfans will remember things weren’t always so rosy for them during their time in the villa.

Alex made quite the entrance when he immediately headed to the Hideaway with Zara Holland, before turning his attentions to Olivia.

They then faced another bump in their rocky road to love when Alex failed the show’s infamous lie detector test, leaving a distraught Liv to smash up the bedroom.

“I feel like it was a bit of an anomaly, meeting Alex. It probably shouldn’t have worked, but it has,” Olivia admitted. “Together, we try not to take life too seriously. We do stay in our bubble because we enjoy each other’s company and we don’t like drama. We’re quite happy just to be with each other and enjoy each other’s company. Stay silly. The moment you grow up is the minute you’re in a trap.”

Having built a business empire of her own since leaving the villa, Olivia is one of Love Island’s more successful alumni, amassing a net worth of £3million alongside Alex through her make-up and clothing ranges.

The bubbly star is now turning her attention to television presenting, fronting Second Chance Dresses on TLC, in which brides-to-be look for a pre-loved wedding dress for their big day.

“It was just a massive opportunity for me, I’ve always wanted to present,” she said. “It’s probably the most perfect show I could have thought of for me.”

But Olivia isn’t afraid to jump back to her reality roots, hinting her dream job would be to host a travelling show alongside her husband.

“Alex hadn’t even eaten a prawn until he met me. I can’t even deal with it. He hadn’t eaten scallops, he hadn’t eaten anything. I would love to take Alex abroad and try mad food. It’ll be hilarious."

Olivia hosts Second Chance Dresses, Fridays at 8pm on TLC