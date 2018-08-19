Daddy Dyer also posted a photo of their meeting, with the (very sweary) caption lamenting his team’s 2-1 loss, before adding: “at least these two are loved up to f***”.

Although this is the first time the two have been pictured together, Jack and Danny have crossed paths before, with Jack previously divulging details on This Morning. “Yeah I’ve met him, he’s lovely. We had a nice takeaway together,” he said about the EastEnders actor.

He added: “Any man who says they’re not slightly nervous to meet their girlfriend’s mum or dad is lying, but no more nervous than anyone else.

“They were kind of similar to our family, like really nice and welcoming. We had a right laugh”.

