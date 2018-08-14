Check out a clip of his appearance on the morning show below, alongside presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford (who were sitting in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield).

Fincham also discussed his first meeting with his future father-in-law, Danny Dyer.

"Yeah I've met him, he's lovely. We had a nice takeaway together," Jack said of the EastEnders actor.

When Ruth pressed him on being introduced to the famously loud-mouthed actor, he claimed to have played it cool: "Any man who says they're not slightly nervous to meet their girlfriend's mum or dad is lying, but no more nervous than anyone else.

"They were kind of similar to our family, like really nice and welcoming. We had a right laugh".

