She walked out of the show in July to pursue a relationship with Frankie, who had been booted off alongside hairdresser Grace Wardle - and soon after it was revealed that the two had spent a night in the hideaway which was not shown on telly.

During an appearance on The Big Narstie Show on Friday night - alongside Eyal Booker, Jack Fowler, Alexandra Cane and Rosie Williams - the former islander addressed the situation.

"That was so weird when I came out," she said when asked about her night in the hideaway by hosts Big Narstie and Mo Gilligan. "I was like, 'What?' It was a proper big thing in the house. I'd never had anyone romantic in there before the Hideaway."

"Dani was getting me in my silk pyjamas, because usually I just wear a trackie with stains on it, like, 'Who do I need to impress?'"

"It was really exciting, and then they didn't show it. So I was like, 'Cool'."

Then, given an opportunity to speak directly to camera, and address the show's producers, she added: ""So, hun, why did I not get shown in the Hideaway? It was a big thing for me, and I'm Samira Mighty, and I don't get played like that."

Love Island season concludes on Sunday night with the reunion special at 9pm on ITV2