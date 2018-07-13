And in a shock move, West End performer Samira quit the ITV2 show on Thursday night, following Frankie out into the real world to pursue a relationship.

But Frankie suggests he and Samira didn't get the chance they deserved to win over the public as a couple.

"We probably didn’t get as much air time as our relationship deserved," Frankie told The Sun. "But from what people have seen it seems to have been all positive. I’ve actually got more air time since leaving the villa.

More like this

"You can see in some of the reaction from public, they didn't understand why more of our relationship wasn't being shown."

Speaking about he and Samira's time in the Hideaway, he added: "It’s weird for me because obviously it’s a big thing for everyone in the villa. Everyone was cheering us into the Hideaway, everyone was happy for us.

“It was a big thing for me and Samira. But yeah it didn’t get shown for one reason or another."

RadioTimes.com understands that other couples' visits to the Hideaway have also failed to make the cut this series and an ITV spokesperson told us: "We can't show everything that happens in the villa due to time constraints."

Love Island 2018: Samira Mighty (ITV)

This year's series has already come under fire, thanks to the revelation that a much debated kiss between Jack and Georgia was filmed twice, despite only one version of the smooch having appeared on the show.

Advertisement

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2