“Like my mum said to me so many times, ‘When you know about someone, you just know’," he told The Sun. "And now I know what she’s talking about. I just know that’s what we want to do.”

But before planning their wedding, the couple say they’ll spend next month house-hunting before going shopping for furniture. "We’re going to enjoy summer, enjoy each other, because then we’ll have to start looking for settees and that,” said Dani.

However, the couple – who received a massive 79.66% of the final vote – didn’t reveal whether they’ve joined the Do Bits Society yet. “A gentleman never tells, mate,” Jack said. “A gentleman never tells.”

“That’s personal,” Dani added. “My nan and gramps didn’t have sex until they were married. I do not think sex keeps a relationship going.”

That isn’t the biggest Jani news, however. Although Jack says he wants to continue his stationery salesman job, he now has ambitions for expansion. “I want to bring out my own stationery range,” he explained. “Everyone brings out hats and things like that. Who doesn’t love stationery? You always need a pen.”

We're making room in our biro drawer already.