For instance, in their first vote, which took place just three days after they initially coupled up, Laura and Paul picked up a 17.7% share. Apart from Jack and Dani (who garnered 50.9%), they were the most popular couple. The same was true with the next vote (where new Laura and new Jack were dumped from the Island) as Laura and Paul came second again with 11.3%, beating next placed Alexandra and Alex on 10.3%.

And in the final, Laura and Paul garnered 8.43% of the vote. It doesn’t sound like a lot next to Dani and Jack’s staggering 79.66% share, but Paura still came ahead of Kaz and Josh (6.05%) and Megan and Wes (5.86%).

Why? A lot of this can probably be put down to the popularity of Laura, who gained sympathy over her initial man troubles, as well as for the classy and mature way she handled them. Since she was dumped by Wes in week 4, she's always been in the top three most popular couples. And she was even the second most popular female when viewers were asked to vote for individual Islanders in week 4, with a 13.2% share of the vote, behind – you guessed it – Dani (58.6%).

So, although she was ditched by two guys in the villa, Laura walks away from Love Island as a national sweetheart, alongside an easy-on-the-eyes carpenter and the claim that she’s a better kisser than Britney Spears. Not even Jani can claim all that.

Full list of Love Island 2018 voting figures

Please note that some percentages have been rounded and may not add up to exactly 100%

Vote 1 - 05/06/2018

Vote for the boy you want to send on a date with Georgia

Vote for the boy you want to send on a date with Rosie

(Two votes per user)

Georgia

Niall - 39.0%

Alex - 26.5%

Adam - 13.5%

Eyal - 11.1%

Wes - 5.7%

Jack - 4.2%

Rosie

Alex - 56.9%

Niall - 22.7%

Adam - 8.3%

Eyal - 6.4%

Wes - 3.8%

Jack - 1.9%

Vote 2 - 14/06/2018

Which couple do you want to save?

Samira & Alex - 92.2%

Hayley & Charlie - 7.8%

Vote 3 - 26/06/2018

Vote for your favourite couple - One boy and girl from the bottom three chosen by the islanders were dumped from the island

Dani & Jack - 71.1%

Georgia & Josh - 7.2%

Samira & Sam - 6.7%

Laura & Wes - 6.1%

Ellie & Alex - 3.6%

Megan & Eyal - 2.8%

Zara & Adam - 2.4%

Eyal & Zara dumped from the island

Vote 4 - 04/07/2018

Vote for your favourite couple

From the three couples with the lowest amount of votes, one boy and one girl were chosen by the two single islanders to recouple. The remaining four were dumped from the island

Dani & Jack - 71.9%

Laura & Jack - 7.6%

Samira & Frankie - 5.7%

Kaz & Josh - 4.2%

Ellie & Charlie - 4.0%

Grace & Alex - 3.4%

Megan & Alex - 1.7%

Darylle & Adam - 1.2%

Ellie & Sam - 0.3%

Alex, Darylle, Adam and Ellie were dumped from the island

Vote 5 - 08/07/2018

Vote for your favourite girl

Vote for your favourite boy

(Two votes per user) - The girl and boy with the fewest votes were dumped from the island

Girl

Dani - 58.6%

Laura - 13.2%

Georgia - 13.2%

Kaz - 4.2%

Samira - 4.1%

Ellie - 3.6%

Megan - 2.6%

Grace - 0.5%

Boy

Jack - 58.4%

Wes - 10.9%

New Jack - 9.9%

Alex - 6.9%

Sam - 6.4%

Josh - 4.4%

Charlie - 1.8%

Frankie - 1.3%

Vote 6 - 13/07/2018

Vote for your favourite couple - The couple with the fewest amount of votes were dumped from the island

Dani & Jack - 47.1%

Alexandra & Alex - 29.4%

Laura & Jack - 6.9%

Kaz & Josh - 5.6%

Georgia & Sam - 4.7%

Megan & Wes - 4.2%

Ellie & Charlie - 2.1%

Vote 7 - 20/07/2018

Vote for your favourite couple - The couple with the fewest votes were dumped from the island

Dani & Jack - 50.9%

Laura & Paul - 17.7%

Alexandra & Alex - 16.8%

Megan & Wes - 5.3%

Kaz & Josh - 5.2%

Laura & Jack - 3.3%

Steph & Josh - 0.9%

Vote 8 - 24/07/2018

Vote for your favourite couple - The couple with the fewest votes were dumped from the island

Dani & Jack - 58.4%

Laura & Paul - 11.3%

Alexandra & Alex - 10.3%

Kaz & Josh - 9.2%

Megan & Wes - 7.4%

Laura & Jack - 3.5%

Vote 9 - 27/07/2018

Which couple do you want to save? - The couple with the fewest votes were dumped from the island

Kaz & Josh - 43.6%

Laura & Paul - 41.9%

Alexandra & Alex - 14.5%

The Final - 29/07/2018 - 30/07/2018

Vote for your winning couple

Dani & Jack - 79.66%

Laura & Paul - 8.43%

Kaz & Josh - 6.05%

Megan & Wes - 5.86%