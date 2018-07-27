Grime artist Stormzy has been keeping out of the Love Island drama this year after accidentally causing a lovers' row between Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood in 2017 when Chris laughed at his tweet, "Chris you're too good for her mate." Olivia did not see the funny side. Later, Stormzy even surprised Chris, Kem and Marcel when he video-called the villa.

While this year he's been a little busy – flying out to Menorca in Spain for a massive party to celebrate his 25th birthday – it looks like he's been keeping up with all the latest Love Island news.

And he was definitely more psyched to meet Jack than Laura...

