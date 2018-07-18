On what she's famous for, Laura said: "I have had success in my surfing, I represented Great Britain since I was 16 and then I did the qualifying series for the World Tour for two years.

"Since I was 16, I’ve been travelling the world competing in surfing so I’ve seen a lot of things that perhaps some haven’t seen and I’ve had different experiences," she added.

Born in Bristol, Laura moved to the coastal village of Croyde in Devon when she was 11. Her dad taught her to surf, and by the time she was a teenager she was competing in local surfing competitions. She's travelled all over the world but now lives in Ericeira, Portugal – a mecca for surfing.

Laura has had two ex-boyfriends. "They were both good guys," she explained. "They both ended up staying friends with me after the relationships ended. Now I’m based in one place, I feel like it’s time for me to look for somebody that is willing to join me on my adventures."

Before going into the villa, Laura was asked about the worst date she's ever been on. She said: "I started talking to this guy on Instagram, went on a date with him, arrived and he was much shorter than me.

"I want to date someone taller than me. As the date progressed, he told me everything about his life and didn’t ask anything about me. I don’t even think I said where I lived. I did a runner. Went to the toilet and never went back."

She doesn't have too many worries about heading into the villa, either – just the sleeping arrangements. "I’m a really fidgety sleeper which might annoy the person I’m in a bed with!" she said.

What is Laura looking for in a boy?

When it comes to her other half, Laura isn't too swayed by looks...

"I am looking for somebody who knows what they want, who is confident in their own skin and who is ready for an adventure," she said.

Who is Laura Crane? Key facts:

Age: 23

Job: Surfer

Instagram: @lauraloucrane

Location: Devon

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2