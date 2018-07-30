Love Island is nothing if not brutal.

Just as new islanders are starting to settle into the villa, it's time to turf some out.

Any single contestants are at constant risk of being dumped, but unlike some shows that eliminate people weekly, a dumping on Love Island can occur at literally any time. They don't call it a Flack Attack for nothing.

So when is the next dumping of 2018 due to take place? And who has been dumped from the villa?

Love Island Kaz lie detector

The last dumping in the villa happened on Sunday 29th July, after viewers were asked to vote for their favourite couples out of Alex and Alexandra, Josh and Kaz and Laura and Paul.

Who has been dumped on Love Island?

Dr Alex George

Love Island 2018: Alex George
Love Island 2018: Alex George (ITV, FT)

Alexandra Cane

Alexandra Cane, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Jack Fowler

Love Island Jack Fowler
Love Island Jack Fowler (ITV)

Laura Crane

Love Island: Laura Crane
Love Island: Laura Crane (ITV)

Josh Mair

Josh Mair, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Stephanie Lam

(ITV)

Georgia Steel

Georgia Steel on Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL
Georgia Steel on Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL ITV

Sam Bird

Love Island 2018 Sam Bird
(ITV)

Ellie Brown

Love Island 2018 Ellie Brown
(ITV)

Charlie Brake

Love Island Charlie Brake
Love Island Charlie Brake (ITV)

Idris Virgo

Idris Virgo, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Kieran Nicholls

Kieran Nicholls Love Island
Kieran Nicholls Love Island (ITV2)

Samira Mighty - WITHDREW

ITV, TL

Frankie Foster

Love Island Frankie Foster
Love Island Frankie Foster (ITV)

Grace Wardle

Love Island Grace Wardle
Love Island Grace Wardle (ITV)

Adam Collard

Darylle Sargeant

Ellie Jones

Love Island Ellie Jones
Love Island Ellie Jones (ITV)

Alex Miller

Alex Miller on Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL
Alex Miller on Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL

Dean Overson, Charlie Williams, Savanna Darnell & Jordan Adefeyisan

Love Island dumped islanders

Zara McDermott

Love Island 2018 Zara McDermott
(ITV) ITV

Eyal Booker

Eyal on Love Island 2018
Eyal on Love Island 2018 (ITV Hub)

Rosie Williams

Rosie Williams in Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL
Rosie Williams in Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL

Hayley Hughes

Hayley Hughes, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Charlie Frederick

Charlie Frederick, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Niall Aslam - WITHDREW

Love Island 2018: Niall Aslam
Love Island 2018: Niall Aslam (ITV)

Kendall Rae-Knight

Kendall, Love Island (ITV)
Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2

