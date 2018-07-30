Any single contestants are at constant risk of being dumped, but unlike some shows that eliminate people weekly, a dumping on Love Island can occur at literally any time. They don't call it a Flack Attack for nothing.

So when is the next dumping of 2018 due to take place? And who has been dumped from the villa?

It's time to have YOUR say in our big end of series Love Island poll, as we ask who your favourite islander is to who's been this year's biggest villain and which couple you want to win

The last dumping in the villa happened on Sunday 29th July, after viewers were asked to vote for their favourite couples out of Alex and Alexandra, Josh and Kaz and Laura and Paul.

Who has been dumped on Love Island?

Love Island 2018: Alex George (ITV, FT)

Alexandra Cane, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Love Island Jack Fowler (ITV)

Love Island: Laura Crane (ITV)

Josh Mair, Love Island (ITV, EH)

(ITV)

Georgia Steel on Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL ITV

(ITV)

(ITV)

Love Island Charlie Brake (ITV)

Idris Virgo, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Kieran Nicholls Love Island (ITV2)

ITV, TL

Love Island Frankie Foster (ITV)

Love Island Grace Wardle (ITV)

Love Island Ellie Jones (ITV)

Alex Miller on Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL

(ITV) ITV

Eyal on Love Island 2018 (ITV Hub)

Rosie Williams in Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL

Hayley Hughes, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Charlie Frederick, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Love Island 2018: Niall Aslam (ITV)

Kendall, Love Island (ITV)

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2