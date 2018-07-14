But will she be pursuing Jack? Her answer is unclear… “When I look at him, I do still think there is something there, but I would never go back there,” she says.

Ellie remembers that on her first date with Jack she was “so nervous” that she couldn’t drink her prosecco – “I was shaking!”

Despite her history with Jack, Ellie wants to make friends with Dani. “I am a girls’ girl,” she says. “If I came away without a boyfriend, I wouldn’t be as heartbroken if I came away with a good girl mate.

“Girls keep you strong minded and they get you through it. Dani is someone who would be my friend on the outside so I would like to think me and her will get on.”

What is Ellie looking for in a boy?

“I normally go for arrogant boys that love themselves and it clearly hasn’t got me anywhere but I need a boy who makes me laugh,” says Ellie.

“In the villa, I fancy Josh. And I really fancy Alex because he’s so different to my normal type, I think I’m in love with him already and I’ve not even met him yet! He makes my heart melt, he’ll be a good person to bring home to my parents.”

Who is Ellie Jones? Key facts:

Age: 22

Job: Customer service & office administrator

Instagram: elliejones_xox

Location: Kent