“Obviously Frankie is gone and I had a little bit of what I could have and I really liked it,” she added tearfully.

“But I don’t feel like I’m going to meet anyone else and have a connection with anyone else. You know how hard it is for me to meet someone and actually get a connection with them. Also all my best mates are moving on in here. I want to stay so bad but I can’t be happy in here anymore. I’m going to sleep on it tonight.”

But the next morning, Samira makes her mind up and decides to leave.

“So my lovely beautiful girls, you guys know that I’ve had a really tough couple of days here recently and I’ve been umming and ahhing about leaving,” Samira tells Ellie, Dani and Megan.

“I’ve not had any connection in here with anyone and I had a little taste of that with Frankie and it’s gone abruptly and I think I’d always be thinking ‘What if.’ I woke up this morning and I thought, it’s my time to go… I have to do this for me, I’ve never felt so strong.”

In the Beach Hut, she continues:

“This decision is so, so hard. I’m devastated by it. But I think that it is the right thing to do. Just follow my heart because I’ve never done that before I’ve always taken the back seat and now I need to go for it head on and leave and just go for Frankie… I’ve got to go with my gut feeling.

“And I’m not saying I’m in love with Frankie or we’re going to get married tomorrow but I don’t want to waste any time, I just want to see him and I know this is the right thing to do. This opportunity was amazing and I take it with a full heart and full love.”

Samira and Frankie on Love Island (ITV)

Speaking about Samira’s departure, fellow islander Dani said: “Samira looked after me. I’m glad she’s going to find her happiness but she was a part of my happiness…

“We came in Love Island to find love and Samira found someone and it was taken away from her and she wants to carry that on and I respect her for that.”

“From a selfish point of view, I’d love her to stay but I know she is making the right decision,” added Megan.

Later, Samira gathers the islanders in front of the fire pit to share her news.

“These past couple of days I haven’t been myself and I’ve struggled to be happy in here and have fun and I had a taste of what I’ve wanted and it’s gone,” she tells her shocked friends.

“I’ve really tried and been tossing and turning about what I’m going to do. I think the best thing for me to get closure on the Frankie situation and for me to be happy is to go today.

“I’m really sad but it’s a good thing. I’m really happy that I’m doing this and I feel really strong. I love all of you so much. You are all so amazing.”

After some more heartfelt goodbyes, Samira then leaves the villa to a round of applause, bringing her Love Island journey to a close. But how will the Islanders manage without her there?

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9.00pm