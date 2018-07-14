Don't expect Grace to be too quiet after landing in Love Island though: "Perhaps sometimes I can be too loud, and I think I can be very honest. I don’t do it in a nasty way though, but if someone was quite sensitive they might not like hearing what I have to say."

Her best attributes? “Physically my eyes, and my breasts, as I paid for them so if they weren’t great I would be quite annoyed!”

What is Grace looking for in a boy?

Although she says she doesn’t have a type and is “open-minded”, Grace is pretty sure about what sort of guy she’s not after: “the good-looking, arrogant one.” Sorry, Adam.

She does know she's after a "gentleman", though. "Touches like pulling your chair out at dinner and holding the doors open. They really go a long way with me and it doesn’t go unnoticed," she says.

Who is Grace Wardle? Key facts:

Age: 25

Job: Hairdresser

Instagram: grace.wx

Location: London