Earlier in the episode the couple enjoyed a "super date" in a Ferrari. But it was not to last – as Alex took Alexandra aside and told her he wasn't feeling the relationship any more.

"We've really given this a really good go," he said, "I feel like your level of what you want from affection is very different to mine. It's been two weeks and I just feel that I'm not at that level."

It didn't go down well.

"I think you're trying to come across as this super nice guy who knows what they want, you haven't been honest with me," Alexandra told him.

And she wasn't having any of his excuses, declaring: "You've not tried, I've tried, you haven't, you haven't made any effort at all.

"I think you're pathetic, you've wasted my time and you've wasted your own. Shame on you."

People are pretty gutted for Alexandra (and mad at Alex)...

Sure, Dr Alex has his defenders – and everyone's entitled to quit a relationship if the love's not there:

But others reckon he's a massive hypocrite. One minute he was mad at Ellie for not "trying hard enough" with him, but now he's barely made an effort with Alexandra – and accused her of coming on too strong. What's the deal?! Was he just playing the game and using Alexandra to get to the final?

Of course, some people had Dr Alex figured out from the start...

While others have been surprised by his behaviour:

After all this, you have to ask: was Dr Alex ever really looking for love at all?

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2