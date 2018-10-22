Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the 23-year-old explained, “I’d love to go into the jungle, or The Island with Bear Grylls. I’d like to do a show away from dating where I’m more into my natural environment, in nature. I’d like to do lots of jumping around and crazy activities.”

When quizzed on whether he’d be happy to sample some of the jungle’s more exotic delicacies, such as a kangaroo anus or fish eyeballs, Booker added, “Yeah I think [I’d be able to do it]. I don’t think I’d jump at it. But I’d do it, and I’d do it well.”

Fuelling the I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! rumours, Booker teased he was now filming a brand new show since filming for Celebs Go Dating ended earlier this month.

“I can’t tell you too much about it,” he teased. “But it’s me more in nature, back in my natural environment, doing my thang.

“There will be animals involved.”

Eyal Booker didn't have the best time on Love Island (ITV)

Booker is not the first Love Island contestant rumoured to be joining the jungle line-up, with series three favourite and Booker’s fellow Celebs Go Dating co-star Olivia Attwood also linked to the show.

A source told The Sun in May, “She’s really sexy and bosses are hoping they'll have what it takes to spice up the show.

“She has loads of personality and would really get stuck into the jungle tasks. They’d both love a place on the show.”

Attwood, 27, found herself embroiled in a Twitter spat with Love Island ex Chris Hughes, after she called him a “bitter ex” following a comment he made over Sam Bird and Georgia Steel breaking up.

But Booker says while he’s there for his cast-mate, he’s not willing to wade into other people’s drama. “I spoke to Olivia briefly, again just saying I hope all is good,” he said. “I’m not here to judge anyone on what they’re doing. It’s for them to work out between themselves. I just wanted her to make sure that I was here for her because we are friends.

“The Celebs Go Dating team are in contact and we do have a Whatsapp group. It’s really nice. We all hang out, we plan nights out together. We’ve made a little family from it.

“I found Celebs Go Dating really rewarding. There was a little bit of self-discovery.”

