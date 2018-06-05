New Love Island contestant Laura really reminds people of someone...
"The hair, the glasses, the oversized jumpers..."
Published: Tuesday, 5 June 2018 at 8:43 am
After last year's near-perfect casting, the launch of Love Island 2018 on Monday night was always going to draw comparisons – and not all of them were going to be favourable.
Advertisement
- The first couples on Love Island 2018 have been revealed
- Where is Love Island filmed?
- Who is Laura Anderson? Meet the Love Island contestant and air hostess
There was one newcomer in particular who received lots of comments thanks to her similarities to a certain blonde, glasses-wearing heartbreaker...
Remember Olivia?
But is she the real deal? Not everyone's convinced...
But what would Liv herself think of this imposter? Viewers had their own ideas...
More like this
Well, maybe not...
Advertisement
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement