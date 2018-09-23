“He laughed at the thought of me freaking out over the bugs," she added during an interview with Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine.

Willoughby, who is replacing long-running co-host Ant McPartlin for this series, told Schofield earlier this month on This Morning that she was more than a little nervous about some of the more "horrible" tasks — in particular the eating challenges.

"When you told me, I just couldn't believe my ears," Scholfield joked.

“One is the eating challenge – even if you were eating chocolate and you opened your mouth to show me what was in there, I wouldn’t like that.

“So the fact you’ve eaten some sort of body part that’s not meant for eating… it’s going to be horrible!” she said.

Fingers crossed she won't need a bucket during her first show...

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV later this year