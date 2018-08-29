“I couldn’t be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure,” said Willoughby. “I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery. These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit...”

She added: “I’m a huge fan of ‘I’m a Celebrity’ and actually feel like I’ve won a competition to go and hang out on my favourite show! When is it a good time to tell Dec I’m scared of everything that moves?!”

And Donnelly said: “I am hugely grateful to Holly for agreeing to accompany me to Australia this year. She was at the top of my list and I’m thrilled she said yes.

“It will be a different kind of series but we will try our best to ensure it is no less fun and eventful for our loyal viewers. I am also pleased to hear Holly is scared of everything. I am almost stupidly excited at the thought of watching her during the eating trials!”

ITV says plans for Willoughby’s absence from her usual This Morning presenting duties will be announced “in due course”.

McPartlin has been absent from screens since his arrest for drink driving in March.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV later this year