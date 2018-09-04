"There's three things I'm not looking forward to,” Willoughby said while hosting This Morning.

"One is the eating challenge – even if you were eating chocolate and you opened your mouth to show me what was in there, I wouldn't like that.

"So the fact you've eaten some sort of body part that's not meant for eating... it's going to be horrible!" she said.

But it's not just the eating challenges that are giving her sleepless nights.

"The smells, I'm not brilliant with smells," she said. "I'm not going to like that. And when they come out and they've got stuff still on them."

Arguably, her squeamishness could present some issues considering the central importance of the eating challenges – but on the other hand it's not entirely a surprise, with Willoughby well known for struggling when animal guests joined This Morning and Donnelly himself acknowledging her dislike of the eating challenges in his statement about her new I’m a Celeb role.

“I am also pleased to hear Holly is scared of everything,” he said. “I am almost stupidly excited at the thought of watching her during the eating trials!”

Taking all bets on how long she can last without needing a bucket…

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV later this year