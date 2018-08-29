From gagging as her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield munched on cockroaches, to hiding from a boar, flinching at birds and whimpering after witnessing a spider in a bathtub, Willoughby looks completely unease with any critter she comes across.

Good luck, Holly! You're going to need it.

Willoughby will appear alongside Declan Donnelly, as regular presenting partner Ant McPartlin extends his leave of absence into next year.

ITV says plans for Willoughby’s absence from her usual This Morning presenting duties will be announced “in due course”.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV later this year