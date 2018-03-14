The clip, from the latest episode of ITVBe series Crackin' On, sees Olivia and Chris fighting - with Olivia accusing Chris of being "the biggest flirt", and Chris saying he expects a relationship with someone who "actually cares a tiny bit for my feelings".

Take a deep breath, and watch the whole drama unfold below:

There's also something of a Love Island reunion when former islanders Amber Davies and Georgia Harrison make an appearance at Chris's birthday party - which Olivia has organised.

The three girls are all delighted to see each other, with Olivia saying she never thought she'd go on a TV show and find not only a boyfriend - but also friends for life.

Newly-single Georgia spends the party eyeing up Chris's brothers, while Amber - who split from boyfriend and Dancing on Ice star Kem Cetinay - asks why Chris and Olivia are wearing matching outfits:

Chris and Olivia: Crackin' On continues Wednesday 14th March at 10pm on ITVBe