Casa Amor 2022 LIVE: Paige and Jacques hit the rocks after recoupling revelation

Since being first introduced in season 2, the Casa Amor villa has become a mid-season Love Island tradition that never fails to stir up the drama, testing the show's strongest couples and giving those unlucky in love the chance to make a new connection.

After a week of head turns, some tears and a bit of bed hopping, Casa Amor came to an end tonight – and we brought you live updates all night as the explosive Love Island episode unfolded.

This year, the girls left the main villa and headed on a mini-holiday to Casa Amor – however it was the boys who gave into temptation the most, with the likes of Dami Hope, Jacques O'Neill and Andrew Le Page surprising fans by cracking on with the latest bombshells.

While we knew there would be some fireworks after watching the islanders' various antics over the last few days, I don't think any of us expected tonight to be that explosive.

From Jacques sticking with Paige before Cheyanne revealed that they became rather intimate in the villa to Andrew calling Tasha "pinocchio" after they both recoupled with other people, it majorly kicked off during tonight's episode.

The only couple who stayed truly loyal during this recoupling were Luca Bish and Gemma Owen, with the former sleeping in the villa's daybeds during Casa Amor while the latter struggled to find a better connection with anyone else.

However, for the rest of the Love Island 2022 line-up, heartbreak was on the cards – particularly when it comes to Paige Thorne, who stuck with Jacques and was completely unaware that he was determined to "crack on" with the Casa Amor bombshells.

As for previous fan favourites Dami and Indiyah, they previously seemed smitten for one another but they both decided to walk back in with new people. Dami didn't waste any time getting to know the new girls and started to grow close to Summer, while new boy Deji Adeniyi made his intentions clear with Indiyah, who was open to chats.

Dami announced his new pairing by saying that "Summer is not over", before Indiyah strutted in with Deji as the two exchanged barbed comments. "May the best heartbreaker win," Indiyah said.

Meanwhile, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew became the last OG couple to break up, with the dancer walking back into the villa with Billy while Andrew chose Coco Lodge as his new partner on the show – but that didn't stop Andrew from getting a few digs in. "She's fake to be honest and to be fair mate, good luck to you," he said around the firepit.

Unfortunately, there are a few Casa Amor bombshells who didn't get much screen time this week, with viewers noticing that Jazmine Nichol was no where to be seen after Sunday night's episode – however, Kaz Kamwi recently revealed that a lot of connections are tested off air before fans see it on the show.

"When we'd have lunch, away from the camera, I think in those moments people tended to make a beeline and test certain conversations before," she said.

With no postcard to help the islanders make their decision this year and the potential for lots of bombshells to earn a place in the Love Island villa, Boris Johnson may not be the only high profile exit to come out of this week.

With tonight's episode turning out to be the spiciest one yet, here are all the live updates from RadioTimes.com's Casa Amor 2022 live blog for you to catch up on if you missed the latest instalment – and make sure to tweet us at @RadioTimes.com to share your thoughts on tonight's recoupling!