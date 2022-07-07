The Radio Times logo

Casa Amor 2022 LIVE: Paige and Jacques hit the rocks after recoupling revelation

Love Island fans: the recoupling just wrapped up and it was JUICY.

Published: Thursday, 7th July 2022 at 7:51 pm

After a week of head turns, some tears and a bit of bed hopping, Casa Amor came to an end tonight – and we brought you live updates all night as the explosive Love Island episode unfolded.

Since being first introduced in season 2, the Casa Amor villa has become a mid-season Love Island tradition that never fails to stir up the drama, testing the show's strongest couples and giving those unlucky in love the chance to make a new connection.

This year, the girls left the main villa and headed on a mini-holiday to Casa Amor – however it was the boys who gave into temptation the most, with the likes of Dami Hope, Jacques O'Neill and Andrew Le Page surprising fans by cracking on with the latest bombshells.

While we knew there would be some fireworks after watching the islanders' various antics over the last few days, I don't think any of us expected tonight to be that explosive.

From Jacques sticking with Paige before Cheyanne revealed that they became rather intimate in the villa to Andrew calling Tasha "pinocchio" after they both recoupled with other people, it majorly kicked off during tonight's episode.

The only couple who stayed truly loyal during this recoupling were Luca Bish and Gemma Owen, with the former sleeping in the villa's daybeds during Casa Amor while the latter struggled to find a better connection with anyone else.

However, for the rest of the Love Island 2022 line-up, heartbreak was on the cards – particularly when it comes to Paige Thorne, who stuck with Jacques and was completely unaware that he was determined to "crack on" with the Casa Amor bombshells.

As for previous fan favourites Dami and Indiyah, they previously seemed smitten for one another but they both decided to walk back in with new people. Dami didn't waste any time getting to know the new girls and started to grow close to Summer, while new boy Deji Adeniyi made his intentions clear with Indiyah, who was open to chats.

Dami announced his new pairing by saying that "Summer is not over", before Indiyah strutted in with Deji as the two exchanged barbed comments. "May the best heartbreaker win," Indiyah said.

Meanwhile, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew became the last OG couple to break up, with the dancer walking back into the villa with Billy while Andrew chose Coco Lodge as his new partner on the show – but that didn't stop Andrew from getting a few digs in. "She's fake to be honest and to be fair mate, good luck to you," he said around the firepit.

Unfortunately, there are a few Casa Amor bombshells who didn't get much screen time this week, with viewers noticing that Jazmine Nichol was no where to be seen after Sunday night's episode – however, Kaz Kamwi recently revealed that a lot of connections are tested off air before fans see it on the show.

"When we'd have lunch, away from the camera, I think in those moments people tended to make a beeline and test certain conversations before," she said.

With no postcard to help the islanders make their decision this year and the potential for lots of bombshells to earn a place in the Love Island villa, Boris Johnson may not be the only high profile exit to come out of this week.

With tonight's episode turning out to be the spiciest one yet, here are all the live updates from RadioTimes.com's Casa Amor 2022 live blog for you to catch up on if you missed the latest instalment – and make sure to tweet us at @RadioTimes.com to share your thoughts on tonight's recoupling!

  • Well, that was dramatic!

    Love Island delivered 60 minutes of pure, unadulterated spice tonight – and judging by the preview for tomorrow night's episode, the drama isn't about to stop there.

    From Indiyah learning the extent of Dami's dalliance with Summer to Paige telling a tearful Jacques: "What were you doing?", it seems as though the truth is coming back to bite quite a few islanders.

    With the recoupling well and truly over, that's everything from the RadioTimes.com live blog. Until next time, reality fans!

  • Paige storms off during chat with Jacques: "He wants his cake and he wants to eat it"

    Paige argues with Jacques over his Casa Amor antics, telling him to "be respectful" and asking if he thinks she deserves the way he's treated her.

    "If you can't get over that, I'll have to accept it," he replies.

    She storms off from their conversations, telling the beach hut camera: "He wants his cake and he wants to eat it. This isn't a buffet."

    She's followed by Indiyah and Gemma, telling them: "I'm done."

  • Tasha defends herself from rumours to Andrew: "Those girls don't know s**t"

    Tasha joins Andrew for a chat, with Andrew explaining that the new girls told him what she'd been saying behind his back.

    She angrily replies: "Those girls don't know s**t, Andrew. They don't see day in day out what we do together," before adding that they can "f**k off".

    She goes on to say that she picked Billy because she felt she was being herself more when with him. However, she says: "I haven't 100 per cent closed the door on you."

    Andrew says that he's hurt over what Tasha did and admits that he doesn't see a future with Coco. Harsh!

    However, the two end on a more positive note, sharing a hug to end any animosity between them.

    Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page
    ITV

  • Andrew and Billy talk Tasha

    Billy pulls Andrew up on his Pinocchio comments about Tasha, with Andrew saying that she's said "so much s**t" to him and that when she went to Casa Amor, he had no intentions of his head turning.

  • Luca grills Gemma on her Casa Amor activities

    While both Luca and Gemma returned to the villa alone, Luca pulls the dressage rider for a chat to discuss who she shared a bed with in the villa.

    "I'd done my best to put you at ease and not put myself in any situation," he says before telling the beach hut camera that he felt like a "muppet" sleeping outside on the daybed while Gemma shared a bed with the new islanders.

  • Davide and Ekin-Su hash things out

    Davide and Ekin-Su sit down for a chat once the recoupling is over, with Davide saying that it was just a kiss between him and Mollie.

    When Ekin-Su asks how he would feel if she returned from the villa and said that she'd kissed someone, he replies saying that she would have therefore messed up twice. Hopefully he doesn't find out that she did in fact kiss George at Casa Amor!

    Ekin-Su and Davide
    ITV
  • The revelations keep coming with Mollie saying she shared a bed with Davide

    Next is Mollie to stir up some drama, revealing that she felt she had a connection with Davide, sharing a kiss and a bed with the Italian stallion.

    Ekin-Su immediately shakes off her arm from him, saying that she can't speak because she's so angry.

    Can we expect another classic Davide-Ekin-Su clash?

  • Cheyanne on Jacques romance: "We kissed"

    Cheyanne reveals that she shared a kiss with Jacques and chose to tell the truth as she knows "that Paige is a nice girl." He adds: "I just hope he treats her nice"

    An unimpressed Paige says that she treated the Casa Amor boys as "mates from the get go".

    "It's not really what you want to hear when you come back, especially with how I was in Casa," she adds. "I don't think it's quite sunk in yet."

  • Cheyanne has the final word in the Jacques-Paige saga – revealing they had a connection

    Before leaving the villa, Cheyanne got the chance to reveal that she felt she made a connection with one of the boys, saying: "I guess my version of a test is different to someone else's."

    She went on to reveal that person to be Jacques while a cover of Christina Aguilera's Fighter played on in the background.

    Cheyanne truly is the moment!

    Cheyanne
    ITV

  • Jacques sticks with Paige despite "cracking on" with other girls

    To the surprise of the viewers (and the new girls by the looks of it), Jacques decides to stick with Paige after spending the last few days saying he was ready to "crack on" with the likes of Cheyanne.

    Paige walks back into the villa by herself, delighted to see Jacques but unaware of what he's been up to while she's been away.

    Let's just hope that the Love Island producers bring back the cinema challenge this year!

    Davide Sanclimenti

  • Andrew gets angry as Tasha walks in with Billy: "She tells more lies than Pinocchio"

    The number of new couples are growing by the minute! Tasha has walked into the villa with Billy, resulting in several outraged comments from Andrew.

    "Is that a f**king joke?" he says before adding: "What a shock horror."

    When asked by Laura whether he had anything to say to Tasha, Andrew said: "Nah, to be fair. I think the Casa Amor girls said it. She's fake to be honest and to be fair mate, good luck to you. She tells more lies than Pinocchio." Yikes!

  • Andrew shocks villa by coupling with Coco

    Despite admitting that he was "falling" for Tasha, Andrew says that he's coupling up with Coco, who made a real splash in the villa over the last week.

    Andrew
    ITV
  • Luca grins as he's reunited with Gemma

    Unsurprisingly, both Luca and Gemma chose to stick with one another, with the over-the-moon fishmonger saying: "Thank f**k for that," when watching Gemma strut back into the villa.

  • Indiyah returns to the villa with Deji

    In a surprise move from Indiyah, the hotel waitress has decided to walk back into the villa with Deji Adeniyi.

    She then gets into a spiky exchange with a hurt-looking Dami after saying that she "went with her head" when making her decision and that it seems as though it was the right one.

    "I hope you're happy," Dami tells her before Indiyah says that he's shown his true colours, adding: "May the best heartbreaker win." Meow!

    Dami
    ITV

  • Dami: "Summer is not over, it's only just started"

    Dami shocks the girls by choosing to recouple with Summer Botwe instead of Indiyah.

    "Wow, just wow," Ekin-Su says after Dami delivers his speech.

  • Davide and Ekin-Su are a couple again

    Ekin-Su walks back into the villa by herself, hoping to reunite with her on-again-off-again Italian stallion Davide. She tells Laura that she's "over the moon" that he's also stayed single.

    "I made a promise and I stuck by it," she said. "Distance makes the heart grow fonder."

    Love Island's Davide and Ekin-Su
    ITV

  • Davide sticks with Ekin-Su!

    Davide has chosen to stick with Ekin-Su, saying that they are like "two magnets that attract each other".

  • Danica returns to the villa with Josh!

    Danica has walked back into the villa, holding hands with her Casa Amor beau Denzel.

    That means there are now two new couples within the Love Island cast!

  • Up first it's Jay! And there's no surprises who he's picked

    Jay was previously coupled up with Danica in a friendship pairing and so it makes completely sense that he's picked new girl Chyna to be by his side in the villa.

    Jay Love Island
    ITV

  • Just minutes to go!

    When the Just Eat parrots have returned to make some seriously bad food puns, you know it's Love Island time.

    Michael Scott in The Office

  • Paying tribute to Casa Amor recouplings of the past

    With 15 minutes to go until the seventh Casa Amor re-coupling kicks off, let's remember some of the most iconic moments to come from this stage of the competition.

    From Amy Hart returning to the Love Island villa to tell Curtis Pritchard she loved him in 2019 and India Reynolds bringing Ovie Soko into the villa, to Liam Reardon reuniting with Millie Court briefly before his Casa Amor romance with Lillie Haynes is exposed, this re-coupling episode never fails to stir up the drama.

    Millie and Liam
    ITV

  • 30 minutes to go!

    Get your snacks ready and kick your feet up – you have half an hour until the re-coupling begins!

    Davide
    ITV

    Naturally, we can't wait for 9pm

  • Chris Hughes may need to be flown into the villa after tonight's episode

    Chris Hughes
    ITV

    The season 3 contestant is always happy to help.

  • Meme-worthy reactions all round in tonight's first-look!

    In case you didn't catch it earlier, ITV shared a brief teaser clip ahead of tonight's re-coupling, featuring some serious facial expressions from the islanders.

    With Coco delivering a sassy eye-roll, Cheyanne keeping up an impressive poker face and Andrew mouthing the words, "What the f**k!", it's set to be a spicy night!

  • Love Island fans think Andrew will recouple tonight!

    RadioTimes.com readers think Tasha could be in trouble tonight, with over 74 per cent of viewers saying that Andrew will be choosing Coco in tonight's recoupling.

    Meanwhile, 25 per cent of Love Island fans thought he could stay loyal to Tasha, who he's been with since day dot.

    It's been a rocky Casa Amor journey for Andrew, who's shed his fair share of tears but also put on a serious display of public affection in the pool. Is he coco for Coco though or sticking with Tasha?

    A reminder not to watch Love Island whilst eating dinner.

  • Just over an hour to go!

    Love Island
    ITV

  • Get ready for Love Island's "most dramatic" Casa Amor re-coupling ever

    If we weren't already excited enough for tonight's Love Island episode, ITV has recently teased that the upcoming reunion will see "Casa Amor's most dramatic re-coupling ever".

    Over the last few days, we've watched as heads have turned from Dami Hope to Tasha Ghouri – but now it's time for some big decisions to be made.

    "With revelations in the air and secrets exposed which couples will remain? And who will be left single?" ITV writes.

    Pass the popcorn and pour the wine – it's about to kick-off on Love Island.

    Ekin-Su
    ITV

    We are all Ekin-Su right now.

  • Need a reminder of who the Casa Amor cast mates are?

    Over the past week, we've been getting to know the newest Love Island recruits – although there are some we know a lot more than others. Coco Lodge didn't waste any time in getting to know Andrew Le Page while Ronan Keating's son Jack Keating has seemingly disappeared from the show over the last few nights.

    If you need a reminder of who exactly entered the villa on Friday and Sunday to shake things up, check out our guide to the Casa Amor line-up.

    Coco Lodge
    ITV

    Coco Lodge

  • Welcome to RadioTimes.com's Casa Amor 2022 liveblog!

    With just two hours to go until the Casa Amor re-coupling begins, we'll be keeping you up to date with all of the latest Love Island coverage ahead of the explosive episode.

    Stay tuned as we post regular updates on all the villa drama, from Love Island alumni verdicts to RadioTimes.com readers' predictions.

