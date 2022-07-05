Within 24 hours of a new batch of single women having joined them, Dami had already kissed newcomer Summer and Andrew had kissed Coco – oh, and so had Davide .

While the Love Island girls are struggling with their consciences in Casa Amor as they weigh up whether or not to be open to getting to know the new boys, it seems like the guys back in the main villa aren't having quite the same difficulties.

And with the drama only intensifying in tonight's episode (if the teaser is anything to go by), fans aren't feeling confident in the contestants' chances of staying loyal to their current partners.

An exclusive RadioTimes.com poll found over 74 per cent of Love Island fans think Andrew will recouple with Coco when Casa Amor week reaches it's climax.

Only 25 per cent predict Andrew will stay loyal to the girl he's been coupled up with since day one.

But will Tasha be walking back into the villa solo – or could she have a new boy on her arm?

The first look at tonight's instalment heavily hints she'll be sharing her first kiss with Casa boy Billy, as she admits with a smile: "I don't know where my head's at."

It's not just Tasha who's head might be turning though, as Jacques also decides to "crack on" and Indiyah looks to be opening up to the idea of getting to know Deji.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.