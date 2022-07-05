Who is Coco Lodge? Meet the Love Island 2022 contestant and Casa Amor bombshell

The 27-year-old entered the villa with five other bombshells in Sunday's episode and immediately made a splash, getting to know both Davide Sanclimenti and Andrew Le Page .

The 2022 season of Love Island is really hotting up, with Casa Amor introducing a host of new bombshells , including Coco Lodge – the graphic designer who's turning heads in the villa.

Coco seems to be gravitating more towards Andrew, who was previously coupled up with Tasha Ghouri but began to have doubts after the new girls said they didn't like how she was treating him – so will Andrew choose Coco over Tasha?

Here's everything you need to know about Coco Lodge – the Surrey-based bombshell who is making moves in the Love Island villa.

Coco Lodge - Key facts

Age: 27

Job: Graphic designer, ring girl and shot girl

From: Surrey

Instagram: @cocolodge

Who is she coupled up with? No one at the moment – but that could all change!

Who is Coco Lodge?

Coco Lodge ITV

Coco Lodge is a graphic designer from Surrey who also works as both a ring girl and a shot girl.

She describes herself as "the type of person who doesn't hold back with what they say" and a "no filter kind of person", but adds that she's "super empathetic".

"I'm over caring. It makes me an amazing girlfriend, but I can be a bit of a pushover and not think about my own feelings and emotions," she added.

As for her dating history, Coco has said that she tends to go for the "wrong guys" and that her family and friends would describe her as "super flirty".

Why did Coco want to take part in Love Island?

The graphic designer has said that she signed up for Love Island to find the right person, adding: "I’m 27 so I kind of have been through every single type of man that’s possible."

"I’ve been through the nice one who just wasn’t for me, the f-boys who just want to be single and think they’re Peter Pan," she said. "I just want to find someone who is nice now, but is right for me and I can grow old with and have fun."

She added that she doesn't really care about looks, saying: "Looks fade, a personality doesn’t. I want to meet someone who in 20 years I still have a best friend relationship with."

What is Coco looking for in a partner?

Ahead of entering the villa, Coco revealed that she had her eye on Davide, as she herself is also Italian.

"He reminds me of a lot of my family and he's gorgeous," she said. "I've never actually seen someone so good-looking in my whole life!"

She added that she also likes the look of Jay and Andrew, who is popular with her mum. "He’s the one my mum likes, ‘Please go for Andrew, he’s so cute!’ He seems so genuine and sweet. All three of them I think are genuinely looking for something long term and I am too," she said.

As for Coco's icks, the 27-year-old said that she doesn't want someone who is "really possessive".

"You have to let me be myself and do my thing," she said.

