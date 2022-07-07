TV schedule changes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns
Morning shows have made way for news specials in light of the news of Mr Johnson's resignation
Television schedules have undergone changes following the news that Boris Johnson will resign as Leader of the Conservative Party and signal the end of his time as Prime Minister.
Mr Johnson's resignation as Leader of the Conservative Party and ultimately the highest political position in the United Kingdom comes following a record number of resignations in the UK government, including those of his now-former Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, and the now-former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak.
Despite the news, Mr Johnson is expected to stay in his position as PM over the summer as the Conservative Party elect a new leader and, ultimately, a new Prime Minister.
The resignation of Mr Johnson comes following Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (6th July 2022) where he faced Sir Keir Starmer, the Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the Labour Party.
Later the same day, Johnson faced a number of MPs in a Liasion Committee where he was questioned about his standards in office and was asked to commit to not calling a general election.
Mr Johnson said that he saw no reason to call a general election and commented that the earliest date he could see for one would be two years from now in 2024.
Here is all you need to know about the TV schedule changes following the news.
TV schedule changes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign
BBC One
9.25am - BBC News Special has taken over for the foreseeable as the BBC News team reacts to the news.
1pm - BBC News
BBC Two
9am - Morning Live
10am - Frontline Fightback
10.45am - Expert Witness
11.15pm - Homes Under The Hammer
11.45pm - Politics Live - as billed
ITV
9am - Lorraine has cut away to ITV News due to the news
10am - This Morning
12.30pm - ITV News Prime Minister's Resignation Special
1.30pm - Simply Raymond Blanc - replacing ITV Racing: Live from Newmarket (moving to ITV3)
2pm - Dickinson's Real Deal
3pm - Tenable
4pm - Tipping Point - replacing Extreme E Live which will move to ITV3
5pm - The Chase
Channel 4
12.05pm - Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites
12.35pm - Channel 4 News
1.40pm - A Place in the Sun
