TV schedule changes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

Mr Johnson's resignation as Leader of the Conservative Party and ultimately the highest political position in the United Kingdom comes following a record number of resignations in the UK government, including those of his now-former Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, and the now-former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak.

Television schedules have undergone changes following the news that Boris Johnson will resign as Leader of the Conservative Part y and signal the end of his time as Prime Minister.

Despite the news, Mr Johnson is expected to stay in his position as PM over the summer as the Conservative Party elect a new leader and, ultimately, a new Prime Minister.

The resignation of Mr Johnson comes following Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (6th July 2022) where he faced Sir Keir Starmer, the Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the Labour Party.

Later the same day, Johnson faced a number of MPs in a Liasion Committee where he was questioned about his standards in office and was asked to commit to not calling a general election.

Mr Johnson said that he saw no reason to call a general election and commented that the earliest date he could see for one would be two years from now in 2024.

Here is all you need to know about the TV schedule changes following the news.

TV schedule changes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign

BBC One

9.25am - BBC News Special has taken over for the foreseeable as the BBC News team reacts to the news.

1pm - BBC News

BBC Two

9am - Morning Live

10am - Frontline Fightback

10.45am - Expert Witness

11.15pm - Homes Under The Hammer

11.45pm - Politics Live - as billed

ITV

9am - Lorraine has cut away to ITV News due to the news

10am - This Morning

12.30pm - ITV News Prime Minister's Resignation Special

1.30pm - Simply Raymond Blanc - replacing ITV Racing: Live from Newmarket (moving to ITV3)

2pm - Dickinson's Real Deal

3pm - Tenable

4pm - Tipping Point - replacing Extreme E Live which will move to ITV3

5pm - The Chase

Channel 4

12.05pm - Jamie: Keep Cooking Family Favourites

12.35pm - Channel 4 News

1.40pm - A Place in the Sun

