Prime Minister’s Questions is a weekly event that takes place every Wednesday. It sees the British Prime Minister appear in the Commons and answer queries from the Leader of the Opposition, other political leaders and MPs.

It’s no surprise that Boris Johnson could be in for a tough Prime Minister’s Questions today, as the Christmas Party scandal continues to escalate.

On Tuesday (7th December 2021) ITV News broadcast a leaked video showing No 10 staff laughing about an apparent Downing Street Christmas party – filmed just days after it was alleged that one was held there during lockdown in late December last year.

Downing Street continues to deny that any such party occurred, but in the leaked footage, staff can be heard joking about a “Christmas party” that was “not socially distanced”.

No 10 clearly has some big questions to answer.

So without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Prime Minister face off against Sir Keir Starmer at today’s PMQs…

What time is Prime Minister’s Questions today?

PMQs will begin at its usual time at 12 midday.

The session will run for half an hour.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Leader of the Opposition and the leader of the Labour Party, will no doubt have some tough questions to face the Prime Minister with.

This certainly looks like one session we will not want to miss.

How to watch Prime Minister’s Questions today

Prime Minister’s Questions will be broadcast live on BBC Parliament – and will be available online via iPlayer.

There will also be coverage on Sky News, which you can also watch on YouTube.

What can we expect from Prime Minister’s Questions today?

It’s not hard to guess what today’s main topic of conversation will be on PMQs.

Claims of a Downing Street Christmas bash in December 2020 have caused widespread fury, given that indoor mixing was banned under COVID rules at the time.

In the leaked video, the Prime Minister’s then-spokeswoman Allegra Stratton is questioned by colleagues about reports of a Christmas bash, as they rehearse a news conference in late December 2020 – just days after the party was allegedly held in Downing Street.

Stratton jokes: “This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced.”

Other staff can also be heard chipping in, with one joking: “It wasn’t a party, it was cheese and wine.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said in response to the clip: “There was no Christmas party. COVID rules have been followed at all times.”

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has added: “People across the country followed the rules even when that meant being separated from their families, locked down and – tragically for many – unable to say goodbye to their loved ones.

“They had a right to expect that the government was doing the same. To lie and to laugh about those lies is shameful.”

