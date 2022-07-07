After tens of resignations from Johnson’s government, he is set to resign as leader of the Conservative Party amid mounting pressure on the prime minister to step down .

Boris Johnson is due to signal the end of his time as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom today (Thursday 7th July 2022).

The BBC's political editor Chris Mason reports: "Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative leader today - he will continue as prime minister until the autumn.

"A Conservative leadership race will take place this summer and a new prime minister will be in place in time for the Tory Party Conference in October."

The Prime Minister is expected to carry on as a caretaker leader until the Conservative Party elects its new leader and, ultimately, a new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The wave of departures from his government began as Sajid Javid resigned as Health Secretary on Tuesday evening (5th July 2022) minutes before Rishi Sunak sensationally quit as Chancellor of the Exchequer, admitting they had lost confidence in the prime minister.

Johnson also faced a difficult Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (6th July 2022) when challenged by Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Opposition and Leader of the Labour Party, over his recent conduct.

The event also saw Javid express his lack of confidence in the prime minister in a damning speech, arguing "enough is enough".

Following this, Johnson also received a grilling from numerous MPs in a Liaison Committee in the House of Commons.

Here’s how to watch the prime minister’s announcement today and what you can expect.

What time is Boris Johnson's statement today?

Mr Johnson is expected to address the nation at 12.30pm on Thursday 7th July 2022.

The Prime Minister is expected to resign as Leader of the Conservative Party and signal that he will remain prime minister over the summer until the party elects a new leader who will then become the UK PM.

In the meantime, Mr Johnson has appointed a full cabinet of ministers which he is expected to say will govern the country in the time for the Conservative Party to elect a new leader and, ultimately, a new prime minister.

Where can I watch Boris Johnson's announcement today?

Boris Johnson is expected to resign as Leader of the Conservative Party today DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

The prime minister's speech will be broadcast live on BBC News and Sky News, with analysis and commentary expected to dominate news programmes afterwards.

BBC One has changed to a BBC News special to focus on the news and will also run into the BBC News as billed at 1pm.

ITV is also showing 'ITV News Prime Minister's Resignation Special' from 12.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Viewers can also tune in online via BBC News on BBC iPlayer and Sky News on YouTube.

The announcement will also be shared on the 10 Downing Street social media channels.

What can we expect from Boris Johnson’s announcement?

Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for PMQ's on July 6, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to resign as Leader of the Conservative Party and signal the end of his premiership once a new leader is elected by the party.

The announcement is effectively Johnson's resignation as prime minister but he is expected to stay in the role over the summer to aid a smooth transition of power for his replacement.

Some of his critics, however, have argued that Mr Johnson should step down further and appoint another caretaker PM, such as his deputy Dominic Raab MP.

