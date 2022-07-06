While it's often easy to spot who likes who, sometimes it can take viewers by surprise as we don't always get to see all the Love Island 2022 line-up on screen – take Jazmine Nichol for instance, who has gone missing from episodes recently .

ITV2's Love Island is currently in full swing with the islanders cracking on left, right and centre.

According to season 7 contestant Kaz Kamwi, there's actually a very good reason for this.

During an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com for our Love Island Reality Check series, Kaz revealed that a lot of connections are tested off air before fans see it on the show.

"When we'd have lunch, away from the camera, I think in those moments people tended to make a beeline and test certain conversations before. Because in the main show, you speak to everyone the villa but it's like being in a classroom full of 30 people, so you're not necessarily going to have conversation with everyone," she explained.

Kaz Kamwi Getty Images

She added: "I think sometimes people would use the time for breakfast, lunch and dinner as a way to test the waters and see if they get along with other people a bit more romantically, and then really go for it later. You know, a few eyes glances, a few shares, a few, 'Let me help you serve your food out!' That went a long way."

Kaz believes this might have happened between Jay Younger and Paige Thorne.

After days of being in a couple with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Jay admitted he fancied Paige, although she seemed pretty solid with Jacques O'Neill.

Kaz continued: "I think we were shocked when Jay decided to make a beeline for Paige, but I feel like behind-the-scenes, they must genuinely have gotten along, because there's no way Jay would have come in and just made a bold move like that off of nothing. So I think they probably did get along, but then she liked Jacques more. That's just my assumption."

