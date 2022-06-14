Who is Jay Younger? Meet Love Island 2022 contestant and investment analyst

Joining the Love Island 2022 line-up in tonight’s episode is Jay Younger and Remi Lambert – two singletons hoping to find love on this year’s series.

The 2022 season of Love Island has now entered its second week and so far, we’ve seen two islanders leave ( Liam Llewellyn and Afia Tonkmor ), two re-couplings and a whole lot of smooching – but it’s about to get even hotter with a new pair of bombshells set to hit the villa.

While everyone is coupled up for now, including Gemma Owen‘s ex Jacques O’Neill and paramedic Paige Thorne, Jay and Remi’s arrival could shake things up in the villa, especially with Luca Bish and Gemma seemingly on the rocks in the preview for tonight’s episode.

Read on for everything you need to know about Jay Younger – a 28-year-old investment analyst from Edinburgh.

TWO more bombshells are on their way ❤️‍🔥 Get ready for Jay and Remi... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Qo0gPkoinK — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 13, 2022

Jay Younger – Key facts

Age: 28

Job: Investment Analyst

From: Edinburgh

Instagram: @jayyounger_

Why did Jay Younger want to take part in Love Island?

The 28-year-old investment analyst has said that he’s signed up for Love Island as he’s ready to settle down with someone.

“I think I am at the point in my life where it would be quite fun to find someone and have fun along the way,” he said. “And doing it in Mallorca and in the Villa would be a great opportunity, so why not?”

What is Jay Younger looking for in a partner?

While Jay hasn’t revealed his type on paper, he’s said that he thinks he has “what most females want”.

“I’ve got a good job, I think I am a good looking lad and I have a lot of fun so I feel like I could add a lot of value to their lives if they add a lot of value to mine.”

As for what gives him the ick, Jay says: “Someone who is quite needy. I quite like self sufficiency.”

What time is Love Island on?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2, with the episode ending at 10:05pm.

All of the episodes for the rest of this week are set to be an hour and five minutes in length, airing from 9pm until 10:05pm.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Love Island 2022 continues tonight (Tuesday 14th June) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.