Casa Amor has officially kicked off, and it looks like heads could be about to turn in tonight's episode.

With the infamous twist in full swing, we spoke to former contestant Kaz Kamwi, who had a lot to say about the Love Island 2022 line-up.

At the end of Sunday night's show, Dami Hope could be seen getting close to Casa Amor 2022 cast member Summer Botwe. And in tonight's episode, the pair will share their first kiss.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Kaz revealed her disappointment in Dami, saying: "Tonight's teaser... that sigh goes to Dami because I'm really nervous! Part of me is really hoping he's going to swerve that kiss because I'm such a Damiyah stan. However, if Summer does get brought into the villa, I'm going to be really excited."

While Kaz isn't keen on Dami leaving Indiyah Polack, she wouldn't mind seeing Andrew Le Page crack on.

Andrew is currently in a couple with Tasha Ghouri, but they've had a few ups and down, and on Sunday night's show the new girls told him that it looks like the model could be stringing him along.

Kaz continued: "As for Andrew, I'm Team Andrew. I'm all for Andrew just going oug there and just meeting someone new. I like Tasha, but I don't know if she's that into him. I'm not sure. I'd like for Andrew's head to be turned, but I feel like he might test the waters and then just come back single anyway because he really does like Tasha."

You can watch the full clip below:

