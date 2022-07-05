Love Island's Jacques decides to "crack on" as Paige gets feedback

In today's episode of Love Island, both Paige and Jacques begin to have their doubts about their coupling, with Jacques preparing to "crack on" with other girls while Paige worries about him staying faithful.

Since the Love Island ladies headed to Casa Amor last Friday, couples have begun to crack – and it seems as though Paige Thorne and Jacques O'Neill 's is the latest relationship to be in trouble, judging by tonight's first-look.

Speaking to Dami Hope and Andrew Le Page on the day beds, Jacques reveals that he's been "sulking" whilst thinking about Paige and that it's not like him.

"I literally said to myself, I feel like this because I’m thinking about Paige’s feelings, I’m not thinking about mine," he says.

"I need to put myself out there. How do I know if what I’ve got with Paige is so good if I don’t even give it another chance with someone else? For me to do that, I need to crack on. I can’t be sat around here and sulking for someone else."

As seen in the first-look clip, Jacques continues: "If I'm feeling the kiss tonight with a girl, then I'll feel a kiss tonight with a girl. I'll deal with the consequences."

Meanwhile at Casa Amor, Paige herself is beginning to have doubts about Jacques after Samuel tells her that he "disrespected [her] sometimes in scenarios that he shouldn't have".

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the sneak-peek teaser, a tearful Paige is seen telling the Beach Hut that while she knows Jacques is a "cheeky, flirty guy", she's stressed about him staying faithful.

"I'm not saying for one second that he's not going to be sat there chilling, not getting involved. I just can't be doing it," she adds.

Luckily, Gemma Owen is on hand to deliver some sage advice, telling Paige: "If he is that easily led, if you go away for a few days and he's not f**king strong enough in his own mind to keep his d**k in his f**king pants, well then he can f**k off anyway."

Last night's episode of Love Island saw Dami go in for a kiss with new girl Summer while both Andrew and Davide shared a smooch with Casa Amor bombshell Coco Lodge.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.