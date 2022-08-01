With the 2022 final airing tonight, the Barbie star has spoken about her favourite couple on the show and I think it's safe to say that a lot of fans are on her wavelength.

Since first airing in 2015, Love Island has picked up a few celebrity fans, including none other than Oscar winning actor Margot Robbie – and she's been vocal about her love of the show over the years.

Speaking to The Sun, Robbie said that while this "hasn't been the best Love Island season ever", it hasn't stopped her from watching.

Ekin-Su and Davide at the Love Island 2022 prom ITV

"Paige has probably been my favourite – but for pure entertainment I think Davide (Sanclimenti) and Ekin-Su (Cülcüloğlu) have made the season."

She added: "Love Island reminds me of living in London – watching it with my girlfriends when everybody was home from work."

The Wolf of Wall Street star said last year that she wanted Liberty Poole to win the 2021 season, while in 2018, she spoke about Dr Alex comparing her to Megan Barton Hanson.

"We were like, 'Oh my God they know who I am on Love Island!" she told Metro.co.uk. "I personally don’t see the resemblance. We’d just finished drinking beer and eating crisps and saying, 'We’re so disgusting we could never be on Love Island, we’re such fatties, they would never let us on.'"

Love Island is set to announce its 2022 winner tonight, with Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri, Luca Bish and Gemma Owen, Davide and Ekin-Su and Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack hoping to take home £50,000.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

