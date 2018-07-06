Robbie admitted she “lost it” when Dr Alex mentioned her name. “We were like, ‘Oh my God they know who I am on Love Island!’” she told Metro.co.uk.

“I personally don’t see the resemblance. We’d just finished drinking beer and eating crisps and saying, “We’re so disgusting we could never be on Love Island, we’re such fatties, they would never let us on.’

“They all have some amazing bodies and they are so gorgeous and are always so done up and looking incredible, and then they said [I look like her] and we were like, ‘Oh my God!’”

If even Margot Robbie thinks she’s too “disgusting” to go on Love Island, we are all doomed.

As for who she wants to win, Robbie revealed that she’s rooting for – yes, you guessed it – “golden couple” Jack and Dani.

Margot Robbie is starring in Terminal, which hits UK Cinemas on Friday 6th July.