Georgia went for Sam while Wes, despite having been brutally pied off by Megan for new boy Alex in the last recoupling, chose to save Megan's place in the villa – and fans of the show cannot deal…

Lots of people have also pointed out how quickly Megan walked away from new boy Alex, without giving him a second thought…

Will Megan stick with Wes now that Alex is gone? Or will another boy turn her head?

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2