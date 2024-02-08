And he brought a guest with him, season 4 star Wes Nelson, to perform Wes's new single Abracadabra.

His return to the villa had some fans guessing whether he was staying as a bombshell, which could cause some tension for Wes's ex Arabella Chi who is currently in a couple with Joe Garratt.

So, who is Wes Nelson? When did he date Arabella Chi? And is he returning as a bombshell?

Here's everything you need to know.

Wes Nelson - Key Facts

Age: 25

Job: Musician

Instagram: @wes.nelson

Wes Nelson is a singer and TV personality best known for taking part in Love Island.

During his time on the show, he was in a couple with Laura Anderson, however, his head turned for Megan Barton Hanson. They left the show as a couple but split five months after filming stopped.

What season of Love Island was Wes Nelson on?

Wes appeared on season four of Love Island in 2018, alongside Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, who went on to win the show.

Following his stint on the show, he went on to compete on Dancing on Ice, The X Factor: Celebrity and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, as well as winning The Games.

What happened between Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi?

Arabella Chi and Wes Nelson. Getty Images

In August 2019, Wes, who was 21 at the time, and Arabella, 28, confirmed that they were in a relationship.

Three months into their relationship, they moved in together and ended up spending lockdown together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April 2020, it was announced that Wes and Arabella had split, with their six-year age gap cited as part of the reason.

A source told The Sun: "It's all over. They started to grow apart and the age gap became really noticeable between them.

"They want to remain civil with each other and hope to remain friends. There’s been no funny business, no cheating or anything like that, it’s just fizzled out between them."

Is Wes Nelson returning to Love Island as a bombshell?

It doesn't look like Wes will be returning to All-Stars as a bombshell. It looks like his return to the villa was just a one-off for his performance with Craig David.

We'll update you right here if we learn any more news.

