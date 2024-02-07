It's no surprise that word of David's return gets a big response, with Anton bursting into screams of excitement, before making sure to look his best for the singer's arrival – getting his hair in top shape and even applying some bronzer.

You can watch the moment he found out in an ITV preview of tonight's episode below:

Another notable moment sees Joanna reconsider her relationship with Chris, choosing instead to pursue her attraction to Callum – who she describes as "so genuine and so lovely".

Confiding in Arabella, she says: "I just feel like I don't know what to think about me and Chris… he’s got such a big jokey personality, but sometimes I’m like, 'What’s the real you?'

"And the speech - as much as he thought through the speech, it was sarcastic and a showman personality."

Callum and Joanna in Love Island: All Stars. ITV

Her confidante Arabella warned that if Chris's personality is already "grating" on her, then it doesn't bode well for their prospects as a long-term couple.

The following day, Joanna does pull Callum for a chat, which begins with her saying: "I’ll be honest, I’m going to expose my game."

The outcome, however, remains a mystery for now.

